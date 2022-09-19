Things appear to be looking up for Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is -24.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.32 and a high of $41.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $22.73, the stock is -5.12% and -7.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.46 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -24.31% off its SMA200. PARA registered -43.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.35%.

The stock witnessed a -13.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.27%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22965 employees, a market worth around $15.09B and $29.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.82 and Fwd P/E is 13.77. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.61% and -44.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Paramount Global (PARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Global (PARA) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.84M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.28% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -29.17% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -59.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.