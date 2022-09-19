UDR Inc. (UDR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is -25.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.00 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $44.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.13% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.64, the stock is -4.27% and -4.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -14.67% off its SMA200. UDR registered -16.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.32%.

The stock witnessed a -11.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.37%, and is -6.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

UDR Inc. (UDR) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $14.58B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.00 and Fwd P/E is 80.29. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.29% and -26.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

UDR Inc. (UDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UDR Inc. (UDR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UDR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.40% this year.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.92M, and float is at 323.00M with Short Float at 1.77%.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at UDR Inc. (UDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALCOCK HARRY G,the company’sSVP-Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that ALCOCK HARRY G sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $55.30 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35667.0 shares.

UDR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that TOOMEY THOMAS W (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $54.45 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the UDR stock.

UDR Inc. (UDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -9.70% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -10.60% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -13.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.