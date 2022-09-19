Vale S.A. (VALE) – The 27.08% Upside Potential Remains

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.92 and a high of $20.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $17.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.98, the stock is 0.39% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.17 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -15.80% off its SMA200. VALE registered -20.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.09%.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.56%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 74316 employees, a market worth around $62.25B and $47.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.11 and Fwd P/E is 4.61. Profit margin for the company is 41.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.82% and -37.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 284.50% this year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.67B, and float is at 4.33B with Short Float at 0.56%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -20.71% down over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is -33.78% lower over the same period.