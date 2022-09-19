VMware Inc. (VMW) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.09% Upside

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is -2.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.53 and a high of $137.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VMW stock was last observed hovering at around $113.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $140.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.09% off the consensus price target high of $142.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.71% higher than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.44, the stock is -4.34% and -3.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -3.77% off its SMA200. VMW registered -2.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.18%.

The stock witnessed a -7.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.21%, and is -4.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

VMware Inc. (VMW) has around 37500 employees, a market worth around $48.08B and $13.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.23 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.84% and -18.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

VMware Inc. (VMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VMware Inc. (VMW) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VMware Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 422.00M, and float is at 224.85M with Short Float at 1.69%.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at VMware Inc. (VMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhawan Sumit,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Dhawan Sumit sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $115.22 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96880.0 shares.

VMware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Brulard Jean Pierre (EVP, Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 12,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $130.67 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83060.0 shares of the VMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Rowe Zane (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) disposed off 9,148 shares at an average price of $129.05 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 189,117 shares of VMware Inc. (VMW).

VMware Inc. (VMW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -21.11% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.42% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -2.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.