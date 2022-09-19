Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:WBA Stock Is Going Next

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -34.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.95 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.06% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.09% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.27, the stock is -5.00% and -9.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.52 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -22.55% off its SMA200. WBA registered -31.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.82%.

The stock witnessed a -16.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.61%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 202000 employees, a market worth around $29.58B and $134.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.81 and Fwd P/E is 7.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.94% and -37.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 864.00M, and float is at 714.61M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $33.01 per share for a total of $363.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26.25 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $150.00 per share for $900.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52.85 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, SCHLICHTING NANCY M (Director) disposed off 2,725 shares at an average price of $47.16 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -29.17% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 19.58% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 66.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.