What should you know before buying stock in Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -47.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $26.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $8.56, the stock is -14.37% and -15.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.19 million and changing -5.93% at the moment leaves the stock -28.02% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -67.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.11%.

The stock witnessed a -21.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.63%, and is -19.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $9.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.79 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.93% and -67.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 186.70% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 454.67M, and float is at 390.16M with Short Float at 9.88%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Mullen Mark (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $15.54 per share for $77700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3500.0 shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.59 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).