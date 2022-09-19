Why IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -61.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.25% off the consensus price target high of $2.72 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.71% lower than the price target low of $1.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -6.08% and -13.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.23 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -50.84% off its SMA200. IAG registered -48.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.79%.

The stock witnessed a -10.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.95%, and is -10.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5357 employees, a market worth around $579.40M and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.25% and -68.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.90% this year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.90M, and float is at 477.52M with Short Float at 6.58%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading -3.75% down over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is -35.94% lower over the same period.