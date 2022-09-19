Why should you keep an eye on Aditxt Inc. (ADTX)?

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) is -83.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $136.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADTX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.08% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.38% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.38% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.31, the stock is -50.77% and -50.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.17 million and changing -58.52% at the moment leaves the stock -75.48% off its SMA200. ADTX registered -94.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.32%.

The stock witnessed a -47.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.79%, and is -55.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 90.55% over the week and 31.68% over the month.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $11.51M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -30.60% and -96.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-404.00%).

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aditxt Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.30% this year.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.15M, and float is at 1.09M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Albanna Amro A.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Albanna Amro A. bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 19 at a price of $20000.00 per share for a total of $20000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.