Why should you keep an eye on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) is -51.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.13 and a high of $48.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $21.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.03% off the consensus price target high of $40.87 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.24% lower than the price target low of $16.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.97, the stock is 3.05% and -7.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.47 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -34.46% off its SMA200. PHG registered -61.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.75%.

The stock witnessed a -7.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.08%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has around 78831 employees, a market worth around $15.81B and $17.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.50 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.41% and -62.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 884.17M, and float is at 873.34M with Short Float at 0.43%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -13.39% down over the past 12 months.