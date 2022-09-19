Why StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -46.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $41.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $61.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.32% off the consensus price target high of $104.17 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 70.25% higher than the price target low of $30.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.04, the stock is -3.88% and -6.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.92 million and changing -4.64% at the moment leaves the stock -21.01% off its SMA200. STNE registered -77.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.93%.

The stock witnessed a -22.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.48%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $1.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.31. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.71% and -78.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -251.30% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.16M, and float is at 209.08M with Short Float at 9.72%.