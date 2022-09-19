XPeng Inc. (XPEV) – The 92.97% Upside Potential Remains

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -71.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.07 and a high of $56.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $15.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $206.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.76% off the consensus price target high of $278.05 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 80.19% higher than the price target low of $73.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.56, the stock is -18.52% and -35.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.44 million and changing -6.13% at the moment leaves the stock -52.10% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -61.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.69%.

The stock witnessed a -34.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.26%, and is -9.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $13.35B and $4.17B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.38% and -74.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 854.28M, and float is at 601.53M with Short Float at 3.99%.