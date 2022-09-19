XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is -39.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.09 and a high of $88.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.86% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 27.43% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.17, the stock is -11.78% and -13.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock -23.03% off its SMA200. XPO registered -43.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.59%.

The stock witnessed a -19.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.97%, and is -12.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $13.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.03 and Fwd P/E is 8.19. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.61% and -46.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPO Logistics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 679.30% this year.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.00M, and float is at 113.15M with Short Float at 2.96%.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRADLEY S JACOBS,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $55.17 per share for a total of $279.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

XPO Logistics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $53.49 per share for $2.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.36 million shares of the XPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, BRADLEY S JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $51.29 for $2.56 million. The insider now directly holds 6,411,730 shares of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO).

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -8.43% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -37.68% lower over the same period. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is -12.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.