American International Group Inc. (AIG) Is Down -3.99% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is -3.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.40 and a high of $65.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $53.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.01% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.52% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.59, the stock is 1.37% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -4.21% off its SMA200. AIG registered 1.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.55%.

The stock witnessed a -4.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.08%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 36600 employees, a market worth around $41.92B and $57.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.57 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -16.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 257.40% this year.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 790.90M, and float is at 758.27M with Short Float at 1.03%.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, bought 720,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $18.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

American International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Fato Luciana (EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $54.01 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45444.0 shares of the AIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Repko John P (EVP and Chief Info. Officer) disposed off 7,646 shares at an average price of $61.88 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 7,646 shares of American International Group Inc. (AIG).

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -10.73% down over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is 6.28% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 40.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.