Analysts suggest Regis Corporation (RGS) could spike 50.48% in a year

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) is -40.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $4.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $2.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.48% off the consensus price target high of $2.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.48% higher than the price target low of $2.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -24.53% and -7.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -18.75% at the moment leaves the stock -27.75% off its SMA200. RGS registered -74.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.17%.

The stock witnessed a -24.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.92%, and is -23.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.31% over the week and 13.27% over the month.

Regis Corporation (RGS) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $43.63M and $276.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.00% and -77.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.70%).

Regis Corporation (RGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regis Corporation (RGS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.90% this year.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.96M, and float is at 40.78M with Short Float at 10.94%.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Regis Corporation (RGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Regis Corporation (RGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) that is 11.19% higher over the past 12 months.