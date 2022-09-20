Analysts suggest Sunrun Inc. (RUN) could spike 53.1% in a year

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is 8.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $60.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $37.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.1% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.05, the stock is 6.72% and 17.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 29.61% off its SMA200. RUN registered -17.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.02%.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.48%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 11383 employees, a market worth around $7.91B and $1.95B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.54% and -38.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.13M, and float is at 199.60M with Short Float at 12.63%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jurich Lynn Michelle,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 3,993 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $37.04 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Philpot Michelle (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $37.04 per share for $14815.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30348.0 shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, STEELE JEANNA (Chief Legal & People Officer) disposed off 799 shares at an average price of $37.03 for $29588.0. The insider now directly holds 156,392 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 22.08% up over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 31.74% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is 22.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.