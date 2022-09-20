AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -37.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.44 and a high of $26.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $12.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $19.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.07% off the consensus price target high of $23.83 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 21.66% higher than the price target low of $16.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.09, the stock is -6.27% and -9.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -30.12% off its SMA200. AU registered -11.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.13%.

The stock witnessed a -14.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.88%, and is -7.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 30561 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.86 and Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.23% and -51.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 419.99M, and float is at 412.51M with Short Float at 1.46%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 12.46% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -14.00% lower over the same period. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is -4.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.