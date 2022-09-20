ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) is -29.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.86 and a high of $37.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $38.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.01% off the consensus price target high of $48.77 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 17.87% higher than the price target low of $27.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.43, the stock is -2.48% and -4.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -21.83% off its SMA200. MT registered -29.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.58%.

The stock witnessed a -9.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.66%, and is -6.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has around 158000 employees, a market worth around $19.56B and $85.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.34 and Fwd P/E is 4.17. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.53% and -40.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcelorMittal S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 924.00M, and float is at 662.16M with Short Float at 0.56%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -12.29% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 13.28% higher over the same period. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is 6.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.