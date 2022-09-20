Are we looking at the next big move in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) is -82.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $48.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is -5.22% and -10.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -64.12% off its SMA200. GDRX registered -87.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.19%.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.09%, and is -11.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has around 756 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $803.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.44. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.92% and -87.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.20% this year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.13M, and float is at 77.53M with Short Float at 17.40%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Idea Men, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Idea Men, LLC sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $33.05 per share for a total of $85927.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Slutsky Andrew (President, Consumer) sold a total of 35,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $32.40 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.88 million shares of the GDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Voermann Karsten (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $33.05 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX).