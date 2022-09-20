Are we looking at the next big move in Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)?

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -30.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.18 and a high of $30.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $29.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.91% off the consensus price target high of $37.40 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 18.83% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.48, the stock is -6.89% and -10.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -21.49% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -32.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.19%.

The stock witnessed a -13.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.77%, and is -7.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $9.23B and $7.43B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.56% and -36.11% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.44M, and float is at 277.24M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waldron Jason,the company’sSVP & CAO. SEC filings show that Waldron Jason sold 7,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $22.10 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36432.0 shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Waldron Jason (SVP & CAO) sold a total of 14,277 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $22.18 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43954.0 shares of the LBTYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, HALL BRYAN H (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $22.67 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 125,157 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -51.26% down over the past 12 months and Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is -10.62% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -10.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.