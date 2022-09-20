Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is -65.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.19 and a high of $145.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.02% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -69.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.36, the stock is 18.20% and 18.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing 5.53% at the moment leaves the stock -33.04% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -78.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.26%.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.33%, and is -11.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $467.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.64% and -82.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.35M, and float is at 54.80M with Short Float at 27.53%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moskovitz Dustin A.,the company’sPresident, CEO, & Chair. SEC filings show that Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $18.16 per share for a total of $350.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39.11 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Wan Tim M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $18.20 per share for $58295.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 1,249 shares at an average price of $18.20 for $22732.0. The insider now directly holds 170,629 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).