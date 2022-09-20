Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) is -66.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $33.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUPH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.53% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 41.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.64, the stock is 2.53% and -11.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -41.05% off its SMA200. AUPH registered -63.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.07%.

The stock witnessed a -6.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.13%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $87.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.66% and -77.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.90%).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.40% this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.73M, and float is at 132.67M with Short Float at 9.45%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MacKay-Dunn R. Hector,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MacKay-Dunn R. Hector bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $54985.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11000.0 shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that MILNE GEORGE M JR (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $10.82 per share for $54100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the AUPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Donley Matthew Maxwell (Ex VP, Intern’l Operations) disposed off 3,052 shares at an average price of $12.01 for $36655.0. The insider now directly holds 16,224 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading 9.73% up over the past 12 months and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) that is -70.85% lower over the same period. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -77.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.