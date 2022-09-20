Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) on Track to Reach $4.00 in a Year

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) is -74.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $17.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.61% higher than the price target low of $3.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is 15.26% and 13.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing 7.55% at the moment leaves the stock -42.08% off its SMA200. AUR registered -71.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.12%.

The stock witnessed a -0.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.23%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.55% over the week and 10.58% over the month.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $145.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.31% and -83.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.10% this year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.13B, and float is at 315.53M with Short Float at 4.42%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times.