Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is -75.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BITF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -6.20% and -13.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -57.23% off its SMA200. BITF registered -75.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.04%.

The stock witnessed a -27.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.77%, and is -12.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $336.30M and $246.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.23% and -86.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.10% this year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.50M, and float is at 171.76M with Short Float at 8.94%.