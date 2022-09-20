BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BCTX Stock Is Going Next

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) is -25.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $12.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCTX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.84% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.17, the stock is -19.27% and -10.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -22.97% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. BCTX registered -21.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.22%.

The stock witnessed a -12.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.38%, and is -23.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.63% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.97% and -50.52% from its 52-week high.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/03/2023.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.52M, and float is at 11.87M with Short Float at 13.11%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.