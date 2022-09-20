Check out this: AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) could be on the verge of a big rally

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ: ALR) is -54.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $4.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is 17.52% and 13.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 19.82% at the moment leaves the stock -32.92% off its SMA200. ALR registered -65.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.16%.

The stock witnessed a 9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.92%, and is 15.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.89% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) has around 6800 employees, a market worth around $43.37M and $751.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.47% and -71.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.60%).

AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AlerisLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -292.80% this year.

AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.81M, and float is at 19.08M with Short Float at 0.77%.

AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cody Lauren C.,the company’sEVP & CCO. SEC filings show that Cody Lauren C. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $2.52 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

AlerisLife Inc. (ALR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -19.94% down over the past 12 months and Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is -27.62% lower over the same period. The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is 10.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.