Check out this: BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) could be on the verge of a big rally

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) is -50.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $6.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.93% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -35.38% and -33.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -33.77% at the moment leaves the stock -37.40% off its SMA200. BLRX registered -61.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.33%.

The stock witnessed a -39.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.54%, and is -37.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 0.99% and -67.62% from its 52-week high.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.60% this year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.44M, and float is at 47.73M with Short Float at 0.73%.