Check out this: Dave Inc. (DAVE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is -95.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.69% off the consensus price target high of $0.65 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.69% higher than the price target low of $0.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -7.59% and -22.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -89.71% off its SMA200. DAVE registered -95.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.39%.

The stock witnessed a -22.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.90%, and is -12.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.37% and -96.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.80%).

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave Inc. (DAVE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.40% this year.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.54M, and float is at 197.97M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Dave Inc. (DAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Section 32 Fund 1, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Section 32 Fund 1, LP sold 24,181 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $12095.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93.2 million shares.

Dave Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 18,181 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $0.51 per share for $9200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93.22 million shares of the DAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 65,133 shares at an average price of $0.53 for $34651.0. The insider now directly holds 93,239,889 shares of Dave Inc. (DAVE).