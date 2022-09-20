Check out this: Novartis AG (NVS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.09 and a high of $94.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $90.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.93% off the consensus price target high of $110.49 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -3.5% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.73, the stock is -1.51% and -3.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -6.05% off its SMA200. NVS registered -3.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.98%.

The stock witnessed a -4.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.41%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 108000 employees, a market worth around $194.47B and $52.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.91 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.07% and -14.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 202.30% this year.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.20B, and float is at 2.18B with Short Float at 0.26%.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.93% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -15.65% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 14.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.