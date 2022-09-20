Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) is 66.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.19 and a high of $178.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNG stock was last observed hovering at around $167.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25%.

Currently trading at $168.50, the stock is 2.37% and 11.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 27.96% off its SMA200. LNG registered 93.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.79%.

The stock witnessed a 0.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.75%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $43.31B and $25.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.17. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.14% and -5.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 191.20% this year.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.60M, and float is at 247.81M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stephenson Aaron D.,the company’sSVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $168.21 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56016.0 shares.

Cheniere Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that BOTTA G ANDREA (Director) sold a total of 9,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $167.05 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39082.0 shares of the LNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, SHEAR NEAL A (Director) disposed off 10,318 shares at an average price of $140.16 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 26,158 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 68.96% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 62.15% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 30.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.