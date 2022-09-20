Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DB Stock Is Going Next

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -26.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.54 and a high of $16.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $9.15, the stock is 6.89% and 6.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -17.63% off its SMA200. DB registered -29.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.49%.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.67%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 82698 employees, a market worth around $19.16B and $18.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.78 and Fwd P/E is 5.18. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.35% and -45.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.00% this year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.94B with Short Float at 0.48%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -47.98% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -26.82% lower over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -25.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.