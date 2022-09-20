Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is -57.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.75% higher than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -12.55% and -22.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -46.03% off its SMA200. DHC registered -61.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.48%.

The stock witnessed a -30.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.73%, and is -10.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $306.19M and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.76. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.17% and -67.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.00% this year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.20M, and float is at 235.94M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times.