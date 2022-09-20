Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 25.95% Upside

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 10.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.20 and a high of $335.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $308.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.8% off its average median price target of $349.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.95% off the consensus price target high of $412.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -51.03% lower than the price target low of $202.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $305.09, the stock is -2.35% and -3.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 6.21% off its SMA200. LLY registered 32.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.07%.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.88%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $290.43B and $29.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.68 and Fwd P/E is 32.25. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.55% and -9.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 950.17M, and float is at 947.67M with Short Float at 0.55%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 126 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 90 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zakrowski Donald A,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zakrowski Donald A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $301.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5274.0 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that TAI JACKSON P (Director) bought a total of 656 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $304.19 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62857.0 shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Weems Alonzo (SVP, ERM & CECO) disposed off 656 shares at an average price of $304.50 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 8,136 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.93% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 29.86% higher over the same period.