Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Track to Reach $42.50 in a Year

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -18.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.80 and a high of $50.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.13% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 4.22% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.44, the stock is 1.17% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -11.94% off its SMA200. FITB registered -11.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.10%.

The stock witnessed a -5.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.24%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19119 employees, a market worth around $24.84B and $5.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.71 and Fwd P/E is 8.50. Profit margin for the company is 43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.46% and -30.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 689.02M, and float is at 682.84M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEIGER MITCHELL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FEIGER MITCHELL sold 8,734 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $35.20 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11030.0 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Lavender Kevin P (EVP) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $39.24 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71008.0 shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Schramm Jude (EVP & CIO) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $36.93 for $92325.0. The insider now directly holds 45,844 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.06% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -14.35% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -4.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.