Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is -9.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $57.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $39.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $39.40, the stock is 5.57% and 23.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 14.83% off its SMA200. FL registered -20.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.83%.

The stock witnessed a 23.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.28%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 16555 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $8.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.05 and Fwd P/E is 9.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.20% and -31.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.10M, and float is at 91.66M with Short Float at 8.27%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Page Andrew E,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Page Andrew E sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $33.02 per share for a total of $69342.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576.0 shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Maurer John A (VP, Treasurer) sold a total of 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $31.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22454.0 shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Johnson Richard A (President & CEO) disposed off 49,000 shares at an average price of $31.00 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 339,594 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -31.46% down over the past 12 months.