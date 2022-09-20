Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) is -70.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRGE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -21.75% and -38.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -19.15% at the moment leaves the stock -75.15% off its SMA200. FRGE registered -70.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.98%.

The stock witnessed a -26.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.10%, and is -28.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.44% over the week and 16.74% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.86. Distance from 52-week low is -7.72% and -93.96% from its 52-week high.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.40% this year.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.54M, and float is at 161.08M with Short Float at 2.10%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.