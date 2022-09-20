Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is -8.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $16.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $8.50, the stock is -11.81% and -17.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -24.60% off its SMA200. GOGL registered -24.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.17%.

The stock witnessed a -21.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.07%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.49 and Fwd P/E is 5.10. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.06% and -48.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.30% this year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.64M, and float is at 122.22M with Short Float at 8.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 72.83% up over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is 128.50% higher over the same period. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is -18.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.