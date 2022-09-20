Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) is -95.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $8.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -24.00% and -62.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -91.56% off its SMA200. HGEN registered -97.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.35%.

The stock witnessed a -45.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.80%, and is -20.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 7.06% over the month.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $20.85M and $4.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.86% and -97.80% from its 52-week high.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.90% this year.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.66M, and float is at 89.42M with Short Float at 4.47%.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chappell Dale,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Chappell Dale bought 545,488 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.68 million shares.

Humanigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Chappell Dale (Chief Scientific Officer) bought a total of 323,808 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $2.19 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.29 million shares of the HGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Chappell Dale (Chief Scientific Officer) acquired 173,700 shares at an average price of $1.96 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 8,066,575 shares of Humanigen Inc. (HGEN).