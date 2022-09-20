Huntsman Corporation (HUN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HUN Stock Is Going Next

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is -26.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.87 and a high of $41.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $25.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.53% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 7.89% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.79, the stock is -7.84% and -10.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -23.04% off its SMA200. HUN registered -3.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.59%.

The stock witnessed a -17.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.87%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $5.36B and $9.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.44 and Fwd P/E is 6.33. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.70% and -38.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.40% this year.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.20M, and float is at 179.28M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STRYKER DAVID M,the company’sExec VP, GC and Sec. SEC filings show that STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $29.90 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Huntsman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that ESPELAND CURTIS E (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.18 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18533.0 shares of the HUN stock.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -35.73% down over the past 12 months.