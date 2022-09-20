iBio Inc. (IBIO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is -30.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 29.73% and 40.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing -17.39% at the moment leaves the stock 3.37% off its SMA200. IBIO registered -69.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.63%.

The stock witnessed a 38.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.59%, and is 40.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.42% over the week and 15.84% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $55.35M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.73% and -69.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.30% this year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.10M, and float is at 217.65M with Short Float at 4.89%.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lutz Robert Matthew. SEC filings show that Lutz Robert Matthew sold 24,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $8510.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

iBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Maddux Randy Joe (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 37,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $0.68 per share for $25444.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the IBIO stock.