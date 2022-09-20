ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) is -9.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is 18.72% and 23.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -9.08% at the moment leaves the stock 9.48% off its SMA200. IBRX registered -45.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.93%.

The stock witnessed a 26.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.82%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.99% over the week and 10.58% over the month.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.92% and -49.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.10%).

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.40% this year.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.99M, and float is at 83.44M with Short Float at 24.20%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adcock Richard,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Adcock Richard bought 1,930 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $8.81 per share for a total of $16995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1930.0 shares.