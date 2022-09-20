Infosys Limited (INFY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -31.21% Change This Year

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -31.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.09 and a high of $26.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $21.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.01% off the consensus price target high of $25.99 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are -21.58% lower than the price target low of $14.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.41, the stock is -6.47% and -8.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.18 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -18.15% off its SMA200. INFY registered -23.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.49.

The stock witnessed a -12.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.97%, and is -9.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 335186 employees, a market worth around $75.79B and $16.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.22 and Fwd P/E is 20.95. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.87% and -34.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 0.74%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -18.01% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -20.05% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -2.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.