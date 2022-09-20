Is BHP Group Limited (BHP) a good stock to buy now?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) is -3.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.27 and a high of $71.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $50.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $58.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.65% off the consensus price target high of $69.79 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -11.54% lower than the price target low of $46.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.89, the stock is -4.09% and -3.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -10.89% off its SMA200. BHP registered 4.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.43%.

The stock witnessed a -9.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.16%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has around 37908 employees, a market worth around $134.87B and $65.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is 47.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.16% and -26.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group Limited (BHP) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.46B with Short Float at 0.41%.

BHP Group Limited (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -16.57% down over the past 12 months.