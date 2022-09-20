Is Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) a good stock to buy now?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) is -60.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $9.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.77% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -71.65% and -70.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -77.19% at the moment leaves the stock -63.16% off its SMA200. VIRI registered -64.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.83%.

The stock witnessed a -66.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.59%, and is -74.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.67% over the week and 10.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -39.39% and -78.05% from its 52-week high.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.33M, and float is at 7.40M with Short Float at 0.73%.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Duncan Gregory Scott,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $4.52 per share for a total of $33900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32461.0 shares.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Walsh Angela (SVP OF FINANCE) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $4.58 per share for $9150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the VIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Whitley Richard James (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $4.53 for $2262.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI).