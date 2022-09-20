JD.com Inc. (JD) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -16.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.54 and a high of $90.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $55.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $556.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.89% off the consensus price target high of $798.90 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are 86.75% higher than the price target low of $428.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.82, the stock is -4.98% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.15 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -9.04% off its SMA200. JD registered -25.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.56%.

The stock witnessed a 2.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.89%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 385357 employees, a market worth around $93.68B and $143.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.88. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.17% and -37.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.20% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.26%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -27.54% down over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -45.23% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -82.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.