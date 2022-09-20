Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) down -36.94% since start of the year

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -36.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.45 and a high of $7.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $42.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.02% off the consensus price target high of $59.41 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 88.33% higher than the price target low of $30.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -11.50% and -18.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -33.90% off its SMA200. LU registered -54.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.70%.

The stock witnessed a -9.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.62%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 92380 employees, a market worth around $8.29B and $9.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.06 and Fwd P/E is 3.67. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.90% and -55.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.28B with Short Float at 1.08%.