Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 40.83% Upside

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is -73.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $19.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -18.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -12.23% and -13.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -48.84% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -78.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.61%.

The stock witnessed a -24.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.31%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $701.73M and $96.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.55% and -81.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.70%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.80M, and float is at 185.31M with Short Float at 9.51%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EASTHAM KARIN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that EASTHAM KARIN sold 21,267 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $3.61 per share for a total of $76774.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13033.0 shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Zalevsky Jonathan (Chief R&D Officer) sold a total of 73,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $4.65 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Thomsen Jillian B. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,006 shares at an average price of $4.76 for $9549.0. The insider now directly holds 334,859 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 29.86% up over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 32.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.