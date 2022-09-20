Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is -19.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.54% off the consensus price target high of $4.66 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.89% lower than the price target low of $3.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.47, the stock is -3.60% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -14.55% off its SMA200. NMR registered -32.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.85%.

The stock witnessed a -9.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.41%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has around 26585 employees, a market worth around $11.49B and $11.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.29. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.27% and -34.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nomura Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.02B, and float is at 3.00B with Short Float at 0.13%.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $2.61 per share for a total of $39112.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,995 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $2.43 per share for $24288.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the NMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA (10% Owner) disposed off 5 shares at an average price of $0.00 for $0.0. The insider now directly holds 187,495 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -13.18% down over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is -19.66% lower over the same period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -29.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.