Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Track to Reach $0.80 in a Year

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) is -21.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.75% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 68.75% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -11.24% and -13.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -22.62% off its SMA200. NAK registered -47.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.62%.

The stock witnessed a -17.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.83%, and is -8.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.00% and -59.13% from its 52-week high.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 529.78M, and float is at 518.48M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 7.65% up over the past 12 months. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is -32.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.