On Holding AG (ONON): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ONON Stock Is Going Next

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is -51.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $55.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONON stock was last observed hovering at around $18.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.31 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.14% lower than the price target low of $15.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.25, the stock is -9.88% and -11.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -25.96% off its SMA200. ONON registered -53.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.42%.

The stock witnessed a -22.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is -12.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

On Holding AG (ONON) has around 1158 employees, a market worth around $11.76B and $974.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.30. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.93% and -67.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

On Holding AG (ONON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for On Holding AG (ONON) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

On Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -555.80% this year.

On Holding AG (ONON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 316.73M, and float is at 175.26M with Short Float at 7.06%.