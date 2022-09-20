Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) is -81.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBLA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 93.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -51.09% and -68.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -46.09% at the moment leaves the stock -79.55% off its SMA200. PBLA registered -85.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.46%.

The stock witnessed a -63.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.18%, and is -36.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 51.06% over the week and 22.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -15.53% and -86.97% from its 52-week high.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.77M, and float is at 16.72M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.